Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

California

3.6-magnitude earthquake rattles Napa County, USGS reports

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook Napa County in Northern California on Monday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The 4-mile deep quake hit near Angwin at 6:38 a.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS. A few dozen people from as far away as Oakland and Mountain View reported feeling the tremor to the agency.

There were no initial reports of damage or injuries. In 2014, a 6.0-magnitude quake caused serious damage in Napa County.

In September, the Glass Fire burned more than 67,000 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties, forcing thousands to evacuate and destroying more than 1,500 structures, including several wineries, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported.

“Not an earthquake too.,” wrote one resident on Twitter.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

California

1 dead, 1 critical in triple shooting in Southern California

October 26, 2020 6:52 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service