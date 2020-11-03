Californians are Googling Biden and Trump equally. Here’s what else they’re searching

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden might hold a commanding lead over President Donald Trump in California in polls, but search interest on Google shows an almost even split in the Golden State.

Google data on candidate searches by name in California show Biden at 50%, Trump at 49% and Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins at 1% as of Election Day morning.

Search trends in California throughout October from Google show Biden and Trump neck and neck in searches, with Trump getting a big but short-lived boost around Oct. 23.

A recent Berkeley IGS poll showed Biden holds a 36-point lead over Trump in California, KNTV reported. If that carries through to the election results, it would give Biden the largest margin of victory in history in California for a presidential race.

Unemployment has been the most searched political topic in California since March, followed by wages, health care and race.

Breakout trends on Google Tuesday morning in California include questions about how to drop off absentee ballots and how to find information on state ballot propositions.