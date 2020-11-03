Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

California

3.5-magnitude quake rattles Willits in Northern California, USGS reports

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake shook Northern California near Willits on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

The 3.6-mile deep quake hit about 7 miles east-southeast of Willits in Mendocino County along the California coast at 9:41 a.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS.

A handful of people reported feeling the tremor in Willits and Ukiah in the first minutes after the quake, the USGS reported.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service