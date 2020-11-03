Man agreed to put on face mask to enter bank, but then he robbed it, California cops say

A man was told by a bank teller in California to wear a face covering, so he put one on and then robbed the bank, police said.

A robbery suspect, described by San Diego FBI as a Caucasian or Hispanic man in his late 30s or early 40s wearing a sweatshirt, entered a Chase Bank in Fallbrook on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release.

Police said the bank teller told him to put on a face covering inside the building and he left and returned wearing one.

The man is accused of giving the teller a deposit slip that stated: “Don’t do any sudden movements. Just read the note.” Police said he got money from the teller and fled the scene on foot, walking with a limp.

San Diego FBI has asked anyone with more information to contact 858-320-1800.

