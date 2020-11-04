Sacramento Bee Logo
Thieves ransack cannabis shop after car crashes into dispensary, California cops say

A car smashed into the gate of a marijuana dispensary in Oakland on election night, and the owner of the business said thieves stole merchandise from the store.

A Honda CRV crashed into the gate in front of Only Good Weed, CBS Los Angeles reported. Police are investigating the incident and said the thieves stole from the dispensary and left behind the car, according to the publication.

The owner of the business said product and cash worth more than $100,000 were taken, , ABC7 reported.

Multiple police officers were injured Tuesday in another burglary involving a marijuana grow, according to Newsweek. Police tried to detain the suspects and one officer fired a gun, the publication reported.

Another incident involving a break-in at a cannabis store near Oakland International Airport the same night resulted in a security guard being shot and taken to a hospital, KTVU reported.

Summer Lin
Summer Lin is a McClatchy Real-Time News Reporter. She graduated from Columbia University School of Journalism and was previously a News and Politics Writer for Bustle News.
