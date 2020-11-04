Officers injured by chemicals thrown at free speech protest, California cops say

San Francisco police are looking for a suspect after they say two officers were assaulted and injured with chemicals at a free speech protest on Election Day.

“Within minutes of the rally beginning, opposition demonstrators began throwing glass bottles, plastic bottles filled with an unknown liquid, metal cans, and eggs at free speech rally participants and law enforcement personnel,” a news release from the agency said.

After the opposing demonstrators rushed to knock over a barricade, police say, “the rally became so violent in nature it was declared a public safety hazard and was shut down.”. Counter-protesters continued to “act aggressively” as officers escorted the free speech protesters from the area, the release said.

Several free speech protesters were injured and one participant was assaulted, according to the release, while two officers were also injured after someone threw “caustic chemicals” at them.

Police say the chemicals “became airborne” and the officers started to feel the effects after being exposed. Their eyes teared-up and closed, and they also “had trouble breathing and felt burning in their lungs, throat and on their skin,” the release said.

Authorities called in the San Francisco Department of Public Health “to conduct a chemical analysis of the liquid” that was thrown at the officers, according to the release. They found several chemicals, including some that cause “neurological harm...eye and skin irritation, headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and chemical burns,” police say.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident. Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to call the 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444.