Lakers owner puts oceanfront California townhome up for sale. Here’s what $3.1M buys

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss listed her newly renovated beach house in Playa del Rey, California. Screen grab courtesy of Realtor.com

Jeanie Buss made history in October after her Los Angeles Lakers took home the NBA championship after spending a grueling few months inside the Orlando bubble, and now she’s putting her Playa del Rey house on the market.

Buss became the first woman controlling owner to lead her team to a championship, and now she’s put her beachfront house in a gated complex on the market for $3.1 million, according to the Realtor.com listing.

View from patio area. Screen grab courtesy of Realtor.com

Kitchen area. Screen grab courtesy of Realtor.com

Buss purchased the beach house, located near the Lakers training facility in El Segundo, in January for $2.6 million, SF Gate reported. She then renovated it with some elegant upgrades, the listing says.

The 2,170-square-foot townhome has four bedrooms, three baths with an open floor plan “highlighted by sliding glass doors with unobstructed ocean views,” the listing said. The living room has a fireplace operated by Bluetooth.

Bedroom. Screen grab courtesy of Realtor.com

Upstairs hallway. Screen grab courtesy of Realtor.com

The owner’s suite on the second floor has a seating area and a balcony overlooking the Pacific Ocean, a custom closet, and a large bathroom with duel vanities and a walk-in shower.

Buss and her five siblings took control of the Lakers after her father, Jerry Buss, died in 2013 and left the ownership to his children via a family trust. Buss then took over as team president in 2017 and she represents the L.A. team on the NBA Board of Governors, according to Yahoo Sports.