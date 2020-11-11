Unstable homemade bomb found in abandoned trailer, California deputies say

A disturbance led to the discovery Monday night of an abandoned trailer with unstable homemade explosives inside, California officials say.

San Benito County sheriff’s deputies found someone had connected 20 fireworks inside the trailer on Sunnyslope Road to create a larger explosive, KSBW reported.

X-rays of the device by the Monterey County sheriff’s bomb squad, which had been called in to assist, found shrapnel inside some of the devices, the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook.

The explosives had been left in water, destabilizing them, the Facebook post says.

The Monterey County bomb squad relocated the explosives to a shooting range and detonated them, the post says.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“It was the safest, most expedient thing we could do,” deputies wrote on Facebook. An investigation into the incident continues.