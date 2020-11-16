Two early-morning earthquakes shake up Southern California, USGS reports

Two earthquakes rattled Southern California early Monday morning, waking up some residents, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

A 3.5-magnitude quake hit San Bernardino County east of Los Angeles at 1:28 a.m., according to the USGS. The nearly 10-mile deep quake hit near Loma Linda. Scores of people reported feeling the tremor as far away as Palo Alto and Mountain View.

“I was already half asleep playing Sims then I felt the earthquake, now I’m fully awake,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Always love to see Cali immediately go to twitter to ask if anyone felt that earthquake as if only they did,” read another Twitter post.

At 2:56 a.m., a 3.6-magnitude earthquake rattled the Mojave Desert near Ridgecrest, the USGS reported. The 4-mile deep quake hit near Little Lake. A handful of people in the area reported feeling the tremor.

Two large quakes hit the Ridgecrest area in July 2019.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.