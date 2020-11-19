Fire truck thief rams fire station doors to make getaway, California officials say

A thief not only stole a California fire engine Monday, but crashed through the bay doors of a volunteer fire station to do it, Butte County fire officials say.

Someone broke into Volunteer Fire Station #60 in Brush Creek between 3:30 and 6 p.m. Tuesday before making off with the truck and other firefighting equipment, a release from the Butte County Fire Department says.

The getaway caused “major damage to the station,” firefighters reported. The stolen fire engine, later found abandoned in a field, “suffered minor to moderate damage.”

“It’s absolutely pathetic that someone would attack a volunteer fire station, especially one in a community that has endured so much tragedy,” said Butte County Fire Chief John Messina in a statement.

The Northern California county has been hit by several brutal wildfires in recent years.

Firefighters asked that anyone with information on the break-in contact the Butte County Sheriff’s Department at 530-538-7321