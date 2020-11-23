Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

California

Train derailment causes hazardous material spill, closes 99 near Fresno-Tulare county line

Emergency personnel, including the California Highway Patrol and firefighters, rushed to Goshen early Monday after a train derailment caused a hazardous material spill and closed Highway 99.

CHP Sgt. Mike Salas said the spill took place near Betty Drive in the city just south of the Fresno County line around 6:45 a.m. Traffic was diverted off 99 onto alternate routes, with southbound 99 closed at Road 384.

Salas said first responders believe hydrochloric acid and butane were among the chemicals spilled.

The Visalia Times Delta, quoting an unnamed police officer, reported that most of the cars pulled by the train were tankers and that the cars were tossed around the crash scene, indicating that the train was moving at high-speed before the derailment.

There was no information as to what caused the crash.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This story will be updated.

bettydrive.JPG
Traffic was being diverted from Highway 99 after a train derailment near Betty Drive in Goshen.
Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

California

Prosecutors seek hearing on Rittenhouse attorney’s request

November 23, 2020 9:20 AM

California

2 killed, 3 critically injured in Los Angeles rollover crash

November 23, 2020 7:56 AM

California

3 found dead in Los Angeles house, drugs suspected

November 23, 2020 7:44 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service