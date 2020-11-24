Murderers, rapists got unemployment money in $1 billion California taxpayer fraud

The Employment Development Department. Sacramento Bee file photo, 2008

Inmates at California’s prisons and jails have filed hundreds of millions of dollars worth of fraudulent claims since the pandemic arrived, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said Tuesday.

Investigators are still tallying totals after learning of a widespread scheme in September, but the amount of fraudulent claims the state has paid could reach $1 billion, Schubert said in a news conference in Sacramento.

“It is perhaps, and will be, one of the biggest fraud(s) of taxpayer dollars in California history.”

Just from March through August, 35,000 claims were filed in the name of inmates at state prisons, she said. About 20,000 of those claims have been paid, she said, amounting to $140 million in fraudulent payments.

The highest amount paid was $20,000, and one inmate filed 16 claims, she said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Those involved have filed claims under addresses in California and out of state. In some cases, the addresses used for claims were California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation prisons, she said. Some used false names and some used true names.

Murderers, rapists, child molesters and death row inmates have been among the claimants.

“It exists in every CDCR prison, it encompasses every type of inmate,” she said.

Beyond the state prisons, the fraud has occurred in local jails and federal institutions, she said.

Schubert participated in the announcement along with district attorneys from El Dorado County, Kern County and San Mateo County. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California McGregor Scott also participated.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Employment Development Department investigators, along with local, state and federal partners, have been looking into potentially fraudulent schemes for months. “Fraud attempts have increased during the pandemic,” EDD said in a statement in September.

The alleged fraud comes amid a historic surge in unemployment claims in California that has overwhelmed the department.

The department has processed 16.4 million claims since March, according to a recent news release. It is working through a backlog of unprocessed unemployment claims that reached as many as 1.6 million claims.

A September report from a strike team Gov. Gavin Newsom created to fix problems at the department underscored the balancing act it faces in processing claims quickly while catching fraudulent claims.

The department has pointed to figures showing an increasing share of fraudulent claims. Between January and June, legitimate claimants responded to 60% of notices requiring additional documents. By July, though, the response rate dropped to 15% and in August, 9%, according to the department.

Part of the problem, the California state auditor said, was that EDD continues to include full Social Security numbers on many of its mailings. The auditor warned EDD in March 2019, a year before the pandemic sent unemployment claims surging, that including the number could put identities at risk.

Last week, an updated audit said EDD had not done enough to protect identities. The audit said Social Security numbers were still being routinely included in mailings.

“EDD’s failure to change its business practices in a timely manner has unnecessarily put claimants at increased risk of identity theft,” the audit said.

Return for updates to this breaking story.