Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

California

Plumber sparks fire that displaces multiple California families, officials say

Fire Truck Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image.
Fire Truck Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images

A California plumber sparked a fire and caused $500,000 in damage, officials said.

Heartland Fire and Rescue told McClatchy News that the fire in El Cajon on Monday displaced multiple families but did not know how many people were affected.

“Fire was sparked by a plumber working in one of the units of the condos,” Sonny Saghera, a spokesman for Heartland Fire and Rescue, told McClatchy News in an email. “A total of 4 units were affected.”

Firefighters spent 30 minutes trying to knock down the fire, officials said. It started in an attic and was sparked by a plumber working in one of the condos, Heartland Fire and Rescue said.

El Cajon is located 16 miles northeast of San Diego.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service