Helicopter crew with night vision goggles saves lost hiker, California rescuers say

A helicopter crew with night vision goggles found a “needle in the haystack” in their rescue of a lost hiker Tuesday evening in Los Angeles, officials say.

The 45-year-old woman had become lost in Red Rock Canyon Park in Topanga, a Facebook post by the Malibu Search and Rescue Team of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department says.

A search began at 6:30 p.m., but rescuers worried the woman had gone off-trail as nighttime temperatures dipped into the 40s, the post says.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was called into assist and the woman was found using night vision goggles, according to the post.

The lost hiker, who was unhurt, was airlifted to a safe location, rescuers say.

Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.
