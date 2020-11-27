Sacramento Bee Logo
Dad tries to rescue 4-year-old daughter swept into ocean on Thanksgiving, park says

A 4-year-old drowned after being swept away by a wave during a Thanksgiving beach visit, California park officials said.

A wave swept the girl into the ocean, Point Reyes National Seashore said in a Friday news release. She was later pronounced dead.

The girl’s dad ran into the water in an attempt to save his daughter. He was taken to the hospital and treated for hypothermia, according to the National Park Service.

“Both California Highway Patrol and Reach One helicopters were dispatched to the scene along with National Park Service Rangers from Point Reyes National Seashore and personnel from Marin County Sheriff’s Department, Marin County Fire Department Paramedic Unit, and U.S. Coast Guard,” the National Park Service said.

The girl’s identity has not been released.

