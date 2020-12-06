PG&E’s planned power shutoff reduced. Some Sacramento-area counties no longer affected

The planned public safety power shutoff Pacific Gas and Electric Co. announced for Monday has been greatly reduced.

The utility company announced that the power outage will no longer affect customers in Placer and El Dorado counties, shrinking the total to 11,833 households and businesses losing power.

The outage is now estimated to cut power to primarily Tuolumne and Mariposa counties, with a few hundred customers each in Fresno, Madera and Tulare counties being affected.

The original shutoff was expected to affect more than 100,000 customers in parts of 16 counties, including Placer, El Dorado, Yuba and Nevada.

On Saturday, PG&E tweaked its projections to reduce the total of customers affected, but added areas that were destroyed by the 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County, among others. The company said the changes came as shifting weather patterns eliminated Monterey and Sierra counties from the plan and added Butte, Kern and Plumas counties.