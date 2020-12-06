4.4-magnitude quake near Lakeport latest to rattle Northern California, USGS reports

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook Lakeport in Northern California on Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.

It’s the latest in a series of quakes registering 3.0 or higher to hit Lake and Sonoma counties in the past week, the USGS reported.

The 5-mile deep quake hit 8 miles west of Lakeport at 7:03 a.m. Pacific time, according to the USGS.

The quake was felt by hundreds of people in Lake and Mendocino counties, but others from as far away as San Francisco reported feeling the tremor to the agency.

The temblor follows two earthquakes near Geyserville on Friday that measured 3.2 and 3.7 magnitude and a 3.3-magnitude quake Wednesday near Lakeport, the USGS reported.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.