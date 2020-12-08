Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

California

Woman tumbles off cliff rushing back to car with boyfriend at night, CA rescuers say

Luc Blanchou and his girlfriend had dashed back to a parking lot on the California coast in the dark, thinking his car was about to be towed, when she vanished, KPIX reported.

“I guess she couldn’t see where she was stepping and fell off the cliff,” Blanchou said, according to the station. He went back to try to find her.

“She had grabbed onto a bush,” he said, KPIX reported. “Then she fell and I couldn’t see her at all.”

The woman had plunged down a rocky 250-foot cliff near Devil’s Slide south of Pacifica at 9 p.m. Wednesday, California Highway Patrol officers reported on Facebook.

A San Mateo County sheriff’s deputy found the woman, who was seriously injured, partway down the cliff using a drone, a video shows.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Daily Afternoon Bulletin and get a quick summary of the day's news.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

CHP and U.S. Coast Guard helicopters used spotlights to illuminate the cliff face for firefighters climbing down to the woman on ropes, another video shows.

Rescuers moved the woman to the bottom of the cliff, where she was taken to a hospital, CHP officers wrote.

Blanchou wrote in a comment on the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department post that he and his girlfriend had gone to the cliff to take photos of a bunker at night.

“I personally wanna thank the search and rescue team who saved her life,” he wrote.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

News

3 counties want out of Southern California virus region

December 08, 2020 8:26 AM

News

Los Angeles County deputies break up huge underground party

December 08, 2020 9:54 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service