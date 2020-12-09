Here’s when California State University students could return to in-person classes

Spurred by the approval of coronavirus vaccines, the 23-campus California State University is planning to return to mostly in-person learning by fall 2021, according to an announcement Wednesday from outgoing CSU Chancellor Timothy White.

The universities, including Fresno State, were among the first in the nation to switch to distance learning when the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. It was recently announced that the spring 2021 semester would also be primarily online for Fresno State, but with a slightly larger population returning to campus compared to fall.

“It’s critical that we provide as much advance notice as possible to students and their families, as we have done previously in announcing our moves toward primarily virtual instruction,” White said in a news release. “While we are currently going through a very difficult surge in the pandemic, there is light at the end of the tunnel with the promising progress on vaccines.”

As colleges across the United States worry about shrinking applications amid coronavirus, Fresno State President and CSU Chancellor-Select Joseph I. Castro urged high school and transfer students to apply.

“This decision comes at a good time as high school, and transfer students have until December 15 to complete their applications for fall admission,” he said in the news release.

The CSU said it is too soon to know how many students can return to campus for the summer 2021 term.