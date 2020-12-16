Thieves armed with hammers target convenience stores, man in car, California cops say

A group of hammer-wielding thieves could be part of a string of robberies in California, police said.

San Diego police are investigating two robberies during which thieves used hammers, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. The county sheriff’s department is also investigating a similar event about 18 miles away in Santee, the news outlet reported.

Officials are unsure if the events are related, according to KGTV.

The first incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday at a Circle K store, according to KGTV. Four people walked into the store, and a man with a hammer threatened a clerk while others stole cash and “nicotine products from behind the counter,” Fox 5 reported.

An hour later, a man told police he was confronted by several men who were holding hammers and “ransacked his car,” according to KGTV. The man was sitting in his Ford Mustang outside a convenience store when he was approached, Fox 5 reported.

The final incident happened at a 7-Eleven in Santee, according to The Union-Tribune. Four men, including “one who was armed with a hammer,” threatened a clerk and demanded cash, the newspaper reported.

No one was injured during the incidents, according to KGTV.