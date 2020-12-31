Earthquake rattles San Francisco days after 3 struck Northern California, USGS says

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck near San Francisco on Thursday morning after three quakes shook Northern California on Sunday, U.S. Geological Survey says. U.S. Geological Survey

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck near San Francisco on Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The nearly 9-mile deep quake hit near Muir Beach at about 5:41 a.m. Pacific time, according to USGS.

Thousands of people, some nearly 100 miles away, reported feeling the quake to USGS.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Pacific Ocean near the Golden Gate Bridge, according to CBS SF.

Many people were jolted awake by the quake, but there have been no reports of damage, according to CBS SF.

On Sunday, three small earthquakes shook Northern California near the Sacramento Valley, the Sacramento Bee previously reported.

A magnitude 3.8 quake struck at 6:44 a.m. near Willows in Glenn County, according to the Bee.

“It was the largest quake on the Sacramento Valley floor since 1968, according to USGS records, and the strongest temblor in interior Northern California since a magnitude 5.7 quake struck the shores of Lake Almanor in 2013,” the Bee reported.

Magnitude measures the energy released at the source of the earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey says. It replaces the old Richter scale.

Quakes between 2.5 and 5.4 magnitude are often felt but rarely cause much damage, according to Michigan Tech.