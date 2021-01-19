Yosemite National Park closed as high winds cause power outages, critical fire threat

Strong, damaging winds are blowing through the foothills and higher elevations of the Sierra, toppling trees and power lines and causing the closure of Yosemite National Park.

The natioanl park closed on Tuesday due to downed trees and power lines, according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, which reported power lines down across the county.

“Trees and debris are across most roadways. If you must be on the road this morning please drive with extreme caution,” the office wrote on its Facebook page Tuesday morning.

There was also reported damage to Yosemite park facilities.

Gusts up to 110 mph Monday night

The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a high wind warning for areas including those ravaged by the Creek Fire last fall. That warning remains in place until 7 p.m. Tuesday, as automated gauges in the Madera County foothills have been reporting wind gusts up to 55 mph.

A gauge at Cascadel Heights was reporting winds up to 110 mph Monday night, according to the weather service.

The winds, combines with recent dry conditions, has created a critical fire weather for the central and southern coastal ranges. Multiple vegetation fires have been reported, including the Mill Fire, which started burning Monday night near the Douglas Ranger Station south of North Fork in Madera County.

A second fire, The Manzanita Fire, was reported at the old North Fork Mill. CalFire is currently reporting that fire at 20 acres with zero containment.

PG&E customers without power

PG&E has been monitoring the wind events since Saturday and the company’s Emergency Operations Center has been managing response, including a Public Safety Power Shutoff for the driest portions of service area to “reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire.”

On Monday, PG&E, said some 5,465 customers in portions of Fresno, Kern, Madera, Mariposa and Tulare counties were set to be “de-energized” in shutoff..

Some of those shutoff are already in place according to PG&E’s outage map. More are expected through Tuesday.

Power is expected to be restored to those areas by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The winds will also have an affect on the Valley floor.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District issued a Health Caution, saying high winds and blowing dust have the potential to cause elevated PM10 levels. Residents should protect themselves from exposure to wind-blown dust and refrain from using wood burning devices, which only add go the unhealthy air quality.

The winds are expected to diminish by late Tuesday night, according to the Nation Weather Service.