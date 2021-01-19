Pink retro house with views of California bay on the market for $1.9M. Have a look

The charming house comes with insane San Francisco views. Screen grab from Realtor.com

After 60 years with only one owner, a charming San Francisco house that boasts phenomenal views is finally making its (re)debut to a brand-new generation of house hunters.

View Screen grab from Realtor.com

The house, with its retro pink hue, is located on the famous Lombard Street in the city by the bay and listed for $1.995 million on Realtor.com.

View Screen grab from Realtor.com

According to SF Gate, the 1,702-square-foot residence was owned by a “swinging bachelor” who threw lavish parties, listing agent Heidi Rossi said.

“He had parties galore ... you can tell from the retro wallpaper — the dining room was originally red!” Rossi said of the previous owner. “The attic has 900 square feet for expansion. There is even a secret door opening from the basement toward the garage.”

Upstairs Screen grab from Realtor.com

The three-bedroom, 1.5-bath house was built in 1906 and has a rich history, but there is still work to be done inside the residence in case a family is looking to move in, SF Gate said.

The views, however, are what makes the house stand out. From different angles, one can see the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz and San Francisco Bay, the listing says.

Balcony Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The kitchen faces south overlooking a sunny and cheerful garden,” the listing said. “The top penthouse-like spacious master bedroom upstairs has a large terrace with magnificent views. Imagine the fairytale sunsets and the blasts of color in the sky this location evokes.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor.com

The balcony off the living room has fabulous views as well. Charming backyard completes this sweet Telegraph Hill home.”