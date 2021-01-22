‘It’s all coming!’ Northern California landslide caught on camera

Caltrans crews captured on video a landslide that partially closed a highway in Northern California’s Siskiyou County on Tuesday.

In the video shared on on social media, rocks tumble down a slope along Highway 96, four miles west of Happy Camp, and then trees begin to slide down. There’s a loud rumbling, and a worker is heard yelling, “It’s all coming!” The post calls the slide, which completely covered the section of roadway, “jaw dropping.”

This landslide happened near one that happened in the past couple of weeks.

The slide caused 30-minute delays as crews conducted one-way traffic control.

The state transportation agency used the slide as a caution.

“Please be aware that this slide remains active and conditions can change,” Caltrans said on Facebook. “To stay up to date on conditions ... you can also check QuickMap (quickmap.dot.ca.gov) or call the Caltrans Highway Information Network at 1-800-427-7623.”