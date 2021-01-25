Downed power line electrocutes father, daughter in own backyard, CA firefighters say

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

When the power went out during a storm early Monday at their Southern California home, a father and daughter went outside to investigate, firefighters say.

A downed power line in the backyard of their Panorama City home electrocuted Ferdinand Tejada, 53, and Janine Reyn Tejada, 20, KNBC reported.

Ferdinand Tejeda had gone outside after hearing a bang “and smelling smoke,” followed by his daughter, who went out to check on him, a relative told the station.

A family member called 911 at 2:45 a.m. to report the accident, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Firefighters had to stop a relative from going to the aid of their family members, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

“They could tell that the wires were still alive,” Nicholas Prange, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson, told the publication.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power shut off power to the line so firefighters could check the father and daughter, who had both died, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“The two tragic deaths are a sobering reminder that live electrical wires can and will often result in death,” said a statement from the department, according to the publication.