She falsely speculated that space lasers caused the Camp Fire. Now she’s a congresswoman.

Downed power lines caused California’s deadliest wildfire two years ago, when the Camp Fire tore through Butte County and killed 85 people.

As the fire raged, a Georgia woman who recently won a seat in Congress shared a false conspiracy theory alleging something else — that the fire was caused by lasers from space, according to recently uncovered social media posts.

Now-Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, wrote in a Facebook post that “there are all these people who have said they saw what looked like lasers or blue beams of light causing the fires, and pictures and videos.”

A screenshot of that post was shared by liberal media watchdog Media Matters for America, which first reported about the post and which has been extensively covering Greene’s social media history in recent days.

Greene falsely speculated that Pacific Gas & Electric and then-Gov. Jerry Brown were involved in causing the fire, according to the screenshot posted by Media Matters.

“It also must be just a coincidence that the fires are burning in the same projected areas that the $77 billion High Speed Rail Project is to be built, which also happens to be Gov. Brown’s pet project,” Greene wrote, according to the screenshot.

That’s wrong in two ways.

Investigators have determined that the Camp Fire, which killed 85 people and destroyed nearly 19,000 buildings, was caused by PG&E power lines.

There are no plans for high speed rail project to go through Butte County, the Northern California county where the Camp Fire burned. As originally designed, the plan for the high speed rail project to link Southern California to the Bay Area.

The screenshot shows Greene falsely claiming that the fire may be caused by space-borne solar panels.

“If they are beaming the suns energy back to Earth, I’m sure they wouldn’t ever miss a transmitter receiving station right??!! I mean mistakes are never made when anything new is invented. What would that look like anyway? A laser beam or light beam coming down to Earth I guess. Could that cause a fire? Hmmm, I don’t know. I hope not! That wouldn’t look so good for PG&E, Rothschild Inc, Solaren or Jerry Brown who sure does seem fond of PG&E,” she wrote.

The Camp Fire was not caused by solar panels shooting lasers from outer space, but by faulty power lines.

In the past, Greene has trafficked the QAnon conspiracy theory, which falsely alleges that a Satanic cabal of Democratic and Hollywood elites are conspiring to control the government and drink the blood of children, including discussing the conspiracy theory on YouTube. Several of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol in the Jan. 6 insurrection were QAnon adherents.

Greene has also shared social media posts asserting, falsely, that the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting was a “false flag” operation, and has been caught on video harassing one of the students who survived that shooting, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

As her old Facebook posts have drawn new media scrutiny, Greene has taken to Twitter to criticize media reports of her social media activity.

“Since the media wants to define me by my old social media posts, then why won’t they run breaking news stories on these old post of mine? Is it bc they don’t fit the narrative?” she wrote in one tweet Thursday that shared a photo of a Facebook post she made in 2016 about that year’s presidential election.