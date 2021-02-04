Fresno ‘predator’ who sexually abused girl aided by wife and victim’s mother, deputies say

A Fresno man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl had help from two women, Fresno County sheriff’s deputies said.

The two women: his wife — and his girlfriend, who also is the victim’s mother.

That’s what the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department believes after arresting Jill Cox, 36, and Tammy Schreiner, 38, on Thursday, and charging them with conspiracy to commit ongoing sexual acts against a child.

The man arrested Wednesday for the sexually abuse of the minor is 41-year-old Brent Cox, who deputies described as a predator.

“This case is a terrible case,” Fresno sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Pursell said. “There’s a lot of detail that’s too horrific to discuss. It’s very tragic for our victim.

“We’re hoping that this stops here today.”

The arrests of Jill Cox, the wife, and Schreiner, the girlfriend, concluded a week-long investigation and occurred after deputies served a search warrant at a house along Princeton Avenue in central Fresno.

Authorities said the three adults were involved in an open relationship and had been part of the sexual abuse of the minor “for a long time.”

Pursell reiterated that the victim’s mother was aware of the sexual assault and that officials have information about the child abuse dating to May.

Schreiner was previously arrested for attempting to dissuade and intimidate the victim from cooperating.

“It is very unique for us to charge a conspiracy charge, especially in an ongoing sexual abuse case,” Pursell said. “If nothing else, it speaks to how egregious the case is.”

Jill Cox, 36, left, wife of Brent Cox, and Tammy Schreiner, 38, right, mother of victim and the girlfriend of Brent Cox were arrested by deputies after a search warrant in central Fresno on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. FRESNO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Officials said Brent Cox essentially was brainwashing the child, making her thinking what was happening was OK.

“We believe there has been a grooming taking place for months,” Pursell said. “In most cases, especially with children, the way these predators groom these children is to get these children to believe ... that these things are OK. That these things are normal. And that these things are not against the law, and what the kid is doing is right.

“That’s exactly what we’ve seen with Mr. Cox,” Pursell added. “He is the definition of a predator.”

Authorities said the victim was removed from the home several days ago and is in a safe place.

Cox, who is ineligible for bail, remains in custody in Fresno County Jail.

“We’re glad we can finally bring some peace to the victim in this case,” Pursell said. “We believe we have all the suspects that are involved at this point.

“And we’re looking forward to the prosecution of the suspects.”