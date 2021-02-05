Craving something sweet? Yelp says this is the best dessert spot in California

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2011, file photo, the logo of the online reviews website Yelp is shown in neon on a wall at the company’s Manhattan offices in New York. Yelp this week released a list of the best dessert places in every state. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) AP

If you’ve got the craving for something sweet, there’s one spot in California that takes the cake when it comes to dessert, according to a new report from Yelp.

Reuschelle’s Cheesecakes, a shop in Hayward that specializes in made-to-order cheesecakes, was named the best dessert spot in the state by Yelp.

The restaurant review site said it compiled the list after examining businesses that sell cakes, ice cream, doughnuts and other goodies. The dessert spot rankings were based on the “total volume and ratings of reviews,” according to results released Tuesday.

Reuschelle’s website details the story of a young boy, an earlier version of the shop’s founder, who took up the challenge of baking cakes after his mother used the practice as a distraction tactic on him and his older brother when they would get too rowdy.

“Once the cake was in the oven she told them they had to be quiet or else the cake would fall,” the website says. “The two young boys weren’t quite sure what that meant, but it did not sound like a good thing. “

From there, the boy’s passion blossomed and he learned to make his own cakes, eventually working his way up to what would become his shop’s namesake treat. As he perfected his craft, Reuschelle’s founder “would bring cheesecakes with him whenever he attended a group event,” the website says.

The shop’s Yelp page is filled with stories from satisfied customers, vouching for Reuschelle’s claim that its cheesecakes are “like heaven on a fork.”