Swastika drawn onto California synagogue wall, officials say. ‘No room for such hate’

Officials are decrying the defacement of a synagogue in Fremont, California, after someone etched a swastika into the building’s wall. Temple Beth Torah - Fremont Facebook

A maintenance worker for a synagogue in Northern California discovered the building had been vandalized with a hateful symbol on Wednesday, The Jewish News of Northern California reported.

A small swastika appeared to have been drawn onto the wall of Temple Beth Torah, a Reform synagogue, in Fremont with a black pen or marker, according to the news outlet. The synagogue has been closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, so the maintenance worker only goes to the building every other month, KPIX reported.

“It’s disturbing,” said Jill Ziman, the temple administrator, according to the Jewish News. “It’s sad that this still happens.”

Police sought out surveillance videos or images from security cameras in the area in an attempt to identify the suspect, KPIX reported. Fremont police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Ronnie Petersohn, president of the temple, told congregants in an email that police would investigate the incident as a hate crime, the Jewish News reported.

Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democrat who represents California’s 17th district and lives in Fremont, reacted to the vandalism on social media.

“There is no room for such hate in our diverse and inclusive community,” Khanna said in a message sent to Rabbi Avi Schulman, which was posted on the synagogue’s Facebook page.

Khanna also expressed his outrage on his personal Twitter account.

“It is sad and outrageous to have this act of antisemitism in my hometown of Fremont where a synagogue was defaced with a swastika,” Khanna tweeted. “The perpetrators of this hate crime must be held accountable.”

