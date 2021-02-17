This California park saw a surge of tourists — and expects more. How to plan your trip

Joshua Tree National Park in California saw a 20% increase in visitation in November 2020 and expects an “extremely busy” spring, the National Park Service said. AP

Tourists are flocking to Joshua Tree National Park during the coronavirus pandemic — and rangers expect it to get even busier.

March and April are typically the most popular months to visit the desert park in Southern California, according to the National Park Service.

Visitation was up 20% in November and up 11% from June to October, according to the National Park Service. Based on how busy the park was during the summer and fall, officials expect high visitation this spring.

“A typical spring day includes limited parking, full campgrounds, and a line to get into the park,” park officials said in a Wednesday news release.

Park officials said there are three best ways to prepare for a visit to Joshua Tree: plan mid-week trips, buy a digital pass and arrive before 10 a.m.

Visiting the park Monday through Thursday could help tourists avoid crowds since weekends and holidays are the most popular time to visit, the National Park Service said. Purchasing a pass beforehand can make entry easier and quicker.

Tourists should be flexible during visits to the park as parking can force visitors to change their plans, according to the National Park Service.

“The park may become drive-through only as the parking lots reach maximum capacity during times of extreme visitation,” officials said. “Visitors may be turned away from popular parking areas. The best hike may be the one where parking is readily available.”

The 800,000-acre park is open year-round and is a few hours from Los Angeles, San Diego, Las Vegas and Phoenix, the National Park Service said. In a typical year, about 2.8 million people visit the park.

“Americans avoiding long distant travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, may explain why the park is experiencing higher than expected visitation,” park officials said.