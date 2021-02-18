Oceano Dunes reopens for off-road riding, camping after coronavirus closure

Limited off-road riding and camping are reopening this week at the Oceano Dunes and Pismo State Beach after a nearly yearlong closure due to coronavirus and environmental protection concerns.

Camping reservations reopened Tuesday, and starting Friday, California State Parks will allow limited off-highway vehicle use at the Oceano Dunes under Phase 2 of its three-phase reopening plan.

Both uses, however, will be restricted from normal policies, with the biggest limitation being that new camping reservations will only be open to San Luis Obispo County residents.

State Parks closed the Oceano Dunes to vehicles and camping in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The closure was extended until Oct. 1, 2020, as a result of a cease-and-desist order from the California Coastal Commission issued in June when the Center for Biological Diversity found that State Parks interfered with western snowy plovers nesting in the dunes.

The popular park near Pismo Beach remained closed through October due to health concerns, according to State Parks’ camping reservation website. However, on Oct. 30, the state began Phase 1, allowing street-legal vehicles into the park once more.

According to a State Park’s news release, the state “has observed successful balancing of vehicle access, environmental protections and public health protocols during that (first) phase.”

The initiation of Phase 2 comes shortly after the California Coastal Commission strongly criticized State Parks’ Public Works Plan for the Oceano Dunes and Pismo State Beach.

Oceano Dunes reopens to camping, off-highway vehicle use

Although the Oceano Dunes and Pismo State Beach are beginning to reopen, the parks won’t operate exactly the same as they did before the coronavirus pandemic.

According to State Parks, campgrounds will reopen for existing reservation holders and only accept new reservations from people within San Luis Obispo County.

That means off-roading enthusiasts from other areas can come to ride at the Dunes, but they will likely have to stay elsewhere.

The number of campsites that will be opened is also more limited than before.

“While State Parks is reopening access across the system, it is doing so with modifications and COVID-19 guidelines,” State Parks director Armando Quintero said in the news release. “It is up to every single visitor to follow our new health guidelines, employ safe practices and protect natural resources to prevent any future restrictions.

Starting Friday, 1,000 green-sticker off-highway vehicles will be allowed into the park in addition to the 1,000 street-legal vehicles that were allowed in Phase 1.

As of Friday, 100 campsites will also be available at the Oceano Dunes. Reservations will be required at least two days in advance on ReserveCalifornia.com.

Day-use hours will be from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Visitors are required to maintain at least six feet of distance from people not in their households and wear face coverings when within six feet of another group.

According to State Parks, Pismo’s North Beach Campground is temporarily closed due to weather damage. The plan said OHV rental concessions will also remain closed — a move that is leaving some business owners struggling.

A date for Phase 3, which will extend day-use and camping opportunities, has yet to be determined, State Parks said.

To find the availability of campsites within San Luis Obispo County, go to parks.ca.gov/ParkIndex or ReserveCalifornia.com.