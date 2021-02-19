California

These restaurants in California are among the best in the country, Yelp users say

Yelp released a new report that determined the best places to eat in the US.
Yelp released a new report that determined the best places to eat in the US. Kathy Willens AP

Restaurants in five California cities rank among the best places to eat in the country, according to a survey from Yelp.

Yelp users say they can’t get enough of these restaurants in the Golden State:

The restaurants are among Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021.” To come up with the findings, the customer review website said it asked users about their favorite U.S. dining spots and studied the most popular choices.

“Yelp’s data science team analyzed the submissions from the community to determine the top restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions, with geographic representation based on equal share of submissions of top-rated restaurants nationally,” the company said Thursday in a blog post.

Overall, the No. 1 restaurant on Yelp’s list was Kelley Farm Kitchen in Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Brooke Wolford
Brooke is native of the Pacific Northwest and most recently worked for KREM 2 News in Spokane, Washington, as a digital and TV producer. She also worked as a general assignment reporter for the Coeur d’Alene Press in Idaho. She is an alumni of Washington State University, where she received a degree in journalism and media production from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service