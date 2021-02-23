Fallen bookcase traps kids after SUV hits California preschool, parents say

An SUV crashed into a preschool in Santa Clarita, California, trapping two kids under a fallen bookcase and injuring another. Screengrab from KTLA video

An SUV crash into a Southern California preschool on Monday injured three children, including two who were found beneath a fallen bookcase.

“She was on the other side of that wall,” said Steven Adler, father of 2-year-old Shayna, one of the injured kids, KTLA reported. “They found her underneath the bookshelf.”

Los Angeles fire officials say an SUV crashed into a La Petit Academy in Santa Clarita at 4:40 p.m., the Los Angeles Times reported.

Two children were trapped under a fallen bookcase and a third had a cut forehead, KABC reported. A school employee also was in the room at the time of the crash.

The children, all under age 4, were airlifted to a hospital as a precaution but none were seriously hurt, according to KNBC.

“She was singing the whole time,” Steven Adler said about his daughter, KTLA reported.

La Petit Academy officials say the driver of the SUV was a family member of a student, the Los Angeles Times reported. The campus will remain closed while the damage is repaired.

“Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our children and staff,” said Lydia Cisaruk, Le Petite Academy’s director of communications, according to the publication.

The driver was cited for not having a license, KABC reported.