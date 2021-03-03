Rail worker crushed between converging trains dies, California officials say

Screengrab from KCBS video

A railway worker died early Wednesday after being crushed between two trains at a freight yard, California officials say.

Firefighters pronounced the worker dead at the scene after the 12:30 a.m. accident in Buena Park, near Los Angeles, the Orange County Register reported.

Orange County Fire Authority officials said the person, whose name, age and gender have not been released, was found between two trains that had “converged,” KCBS reported. It was not clear if the trains had collided.

The accident took place at the La Mirada rail yard of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, KNBC reported.

“The entire BNSF family is terribly saddened by this event and we extend our deepest sympathy and thoughts to the family and loved ones of the employee involved in this incident,” a statement by the railroad reads, according to the station.

Aerial video posted by KCBS shows two trains stopped side-by-side on a converging set of tracks. The National Transportation Safety Board will assist with the investigation.