Firefighters in San Francisco rescued a Labrador puppy Friday that fell partway down a cliff overlooking a beach at Fort Funston. San Francisco Fire Department

A rambunctious pup required some assistance Friday after it plunged partway down a cliff overlooking a beach at San Francisco’s Fort Funston, firefighters say.

The Labrador retriever dashed away from its owners and fell off the cliff at the former fort beside the Pacific Ocean, KPIX reported.

Firefighters responding to 911 calls for help rescuing the pup, trapped partway down the cliff, rigged ropes and rappelled down to save the dog, firefighters wrote on Twitter.

Video from last nights Cliff Rescue at Ft. Funston of a labrador.



We are happy this was a success with no injuries.



We understand the excitement of being outside, and the nature of our four-legged extended family members. Remember, stay on trails, consider your leash-- pic.twitter.com/fEVO6NFUDj — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 6, 2021

A video posted on Twitter shows a firefighter being pulled back up the steep slope by colleagues while holding onto the puppy. No one was hurt in the incident.

“We understand the excitement of being outside, and the nature of our four-legged extended family members,” firefighters wrote. “Remember, stay on trails, consider your leash.”

Firefighters commended the owners and onlookers for calling 911 instead of trying to rescue the dog themselves.

“We (want) you all to have a pawfect time and make positive memories woof sharing,” firefighters wrote.