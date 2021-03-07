California

Playful pup bolts from owners — and off California ocean cliff. Video shows rescue

Firefighters in San Francisco rescued a Labrador puppy Friday that fell partway down a cliff overlooking a beach at Fort Funston.
Firefighters in San Francisco rescued a Labrador puppy Friday that fell partway down a cliff overlooking a beach at Fort Funston. San Francisco Fire Department

A rambunctious pup required some assistance Friday after it plunged partway down a cliff overlooking a beach at San Francisco’s Fort Funston, firefighters say.

The Labrador retriever dashed away from its owners and fell off the cliff at the former fort beside the Pacific Ocean, KPIX reported.

Firefighters responding to 911 calls for help rescuing the pup, trapped partway down the cliff, rigged ropes and rappelled down to save the dog, firefighters wrote on Twitter.

A video posted on Twitter shows a firefighter being pulled back up the steep slope by colleagues while holding onto the puppy. No one was hurt in the incident.

“We understand the excitement of being outside, and the nature of our four-legged extended family members,” firefighters wrote. “Remember, stay on trails, consider your leash.”

Firefighters commended the owners and onlookers for calling 911 instead of trying to rescue the dog themselves.

“We (want) you all to have a pawfect time and make positive memories woof sharing,” firefighters wrote.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney
Don Sweeney has been a newspaper reporter and editor in California for more than 25 years. He has been a real-time reporter based at The Sacramento Bee since 2016.
  Comments  

News

Homeless shelter set to leave San Diego Convention Center

March 07, 2021 8:54 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service