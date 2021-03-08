Surfers collide, killing one in accident off Southern California coast, officials say

A surfer leaves the water in Southern California in 2018. A collision with a fellow surfer Saturday killed a band tour manager off Rincon Point near Santa Barbara, California, authorities say. Associated Press file

A 51-year-old man died Saturday after colliding with another surfer off a Southern California point popular for surfing, authorities say.

Gerald “Gerry” Gilhool Jr., of Ojai, died of head injuries after the accident off Rincon Point near Santa Barbara, Capt. Victor Medina of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told the Los Angeles Times.

The other surfer in the 1:30 p.m. collision, who also suffered head injuries, drove himself to a hospital for medical care, according to the publication.

Singer and actress Mandy Moore wrote on Instagram that Gilhool was the tour manager for the band Dawes, whose lead singer, Taylor Goldsmith, is her husband.

“Gerry was a towering presence and personality,” Moore wrote. “If you were lucky enough to be in his orbit and you were a friend, his loyalty and love knew no bounds.”

The band also posted a tribute to Gilhool on Instagram.

“I’ve never seen someone take such joy in helping others,” the band wrote. “His love for his friends was overwhelming.”

Other surfers say Gilhool was riding a wave when his board struck another surfer waiting below, The Ventura County Star reported.

One surfer said the collision didn’t appear serious at first, but then surfers brought Gilhool ashore at Rincon Point between Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, according to the publication.

A nurse on the beach performed CPR on Gilhool but he was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, the Los Angeles Times reported. Sheriff’s officials say his death was accidental.

“Yesterday was apparently some rough waters out there, and it’s common for surfers, especially if you have a weekend and a large crowd out there, it can get crowded, and they cross each other,” Medina said, according to the publication.