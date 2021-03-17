Exclusive: California police degraded women in texts, called COVID patient ‘outbreak monkey’

Police officers from Eureka, Calif., sent text messages with vulgar comments about homeless and mentally ill people, advocated for violence and demeaned women. Bee photo illustration/Getty

The vulgar, explicit text messages between a squad at the Eureka Police Department took a violent turn on April 20, 2020, after a suspect posted bail and walked out of jail.

The man had been arrested with an arsenal of loaded guns, a silencer and other equipment, including body armor that had belonged to the group’s supervisor, Sgt. Rodrigo Reyna-Sanchez. The sergeant exploded in the group chat.

“He also had one of my tac vests that I had loaned to code enforcement!! Face shoot the f-----!!!” the sergeant wrote. “He was one of my first arrests!!! Sent him to prison for a minute!!”

Reyna-Sanchez’s comments that day were part of a pattern of violent, sexually explicit and demeaning messages sent between officers in Eureka, a coastal town in far Northern California.

The messages within the group chat include obscene comments about people experiencing homelessness and mental illness, all written only months after a damning Humboldt County grand jury report that criticized the department’s treatment of the homeless.

Officers openly advocated for violence and made degrading comments about women’s breasts, ridiculed a female colleague, and imagined homeless people and others in sexual situations, according to a Sacramento Bee review of the messages.

Reyna-Sanchez said about his coffee order: “Black and bitter...like my fantasy wife!!!”

Ten years before texting his squad to “face shoot” a suspect, Reyna-Sanchez himself shot a 25-year-old man in the head. Officers were struggling with David Sequoia in a carport, and the man reportedly pointed a gun within inches of an officer’s face. That officer shot Sequoia in the chest.

Seconds later, Reyna-Sanchez shot the man in the head because, investigators said, Sequoia was still pointing the gun at officers. Sequoia died, and the shooting was deemed justified.

A source who asked to remain anonymous provided The Bee with a series of photographs of the group messages sent among the squad over cell phones, offering only a snapshot of ongoing conversations spanning months. It was unclear if any of them were using city-owned cell phones.

Although Eureka, with a population of 27,000, has about 50 sworn officers, the messages reviewed by The Bee were confined to six officers in a single squad, primarily from Reyna-Sanchez, the leader of the group, and another officer, Mark Meftah.

In one exchange early in the pandemic, on April 4, Reyna-Sanchez told his officers that public health officials had asked them to check on a resident believed to have contracted COVID-19.

Officer Meftah responded:

“My plan if I had to go there was to knock as lightly as humanly possible on the door, give him an eighth of a second to answer, and then leave.”

Reyna-Sanchez then wrote: “The public health dr suggested we go there, knock loud and step back when he came to the door!!! Nice plan bitch!!! I’ll be right behind u!!!”

Reyna-Sanchez later updated his team.

“So the outbreak monkey on L st has been contacted by eoc and is code 4… evidently they just called him until he answered and they’re good with that.”

Reyna-Sanchez, who was hired in 1999 and promoted to sergeant in 2007, did not respond to phone messages seeking comment.

He did receive them, however. Meftah mistakenly sent a text message intended for the sergeant to a Sacramento Bee reporter who had contacted him earlier in the day.

“Dude left a voice mail, too,” Meftah wrote. He questioned what someone was “trying to do (to) us/you???”

“Well, that’s awkward…” he wrote to The Bee reporter seconds later.

When The Bee described three of the messages to him, Meftah replied: “Ah, well, I’ve no comment on that. None of that sounds familiar.” He then said the date of one exchange was from more than a year ago.

“I’m going to terminate our conversation as I’m preparing to drive,” he said. He did not reply to additional questions.

Eureka Police Department Chief Steve Watson said he was unaware of the messages until The Bee requested a comment from him Tuesday. Watson said he has launched a formal investigation into the texts.

“It does deeply concern me,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday evening, adding that it jeopardized the progress the department has made in the community since he took over in 2017. “The public’s trust is our lifeblood. It’s not something, genuinely, that we take lightly.”

He said the texts were “disappointing and discouraging and inappropriate.”

Photos of the Eureka Police Department’s group message thread show vulgar comments about women and homeless people. The Bee has obscured the name of the woman discussed in the thread at right.

“There’s no excuse if these comments were made,” Watson said. “We need to investigate it, look into it and take appropriate action just to make sure that the values of this department to our community are projected in everything that we do.”

Experts and former law enforcement officials who reviewed the messages said their demeaning nature and encouragement of violence are signs of deeper cultural problems in the small North Coast department — especially because they’re coming from a supervisor.

“These officers are doing their own organization a terrific disservice,” said Kevin Robinson, a retired assistant chief from the Phoenix Police Department who teaches criminal justice at Arizona State University. He called the banter “reckless” and a signal of a “pervasive attitude.”

“Chalk it off to whatever you want to chalk it off to,” Robinson said, “but the bottom line is they’re disrespecting people that depend on them, that they are sworn to protect and to represent.”

Cruel comments about protesters and women

The messages reviewed by The Bee include several obscene references to women, including one officer who wrote to another, “I’ll find you a prime hooker once per week.”

When one officer-in-training was added to their squad, Reyna-Sanchez was displeased.

“Seems the powers that be feel E Watch is too green to correct any issues that she has, and she had a lot of issues… so they’re putting her on days so that all u veteran officers can unf--- her…” Reyna-Sanchez wrote.

He then responded to another officer’s comment about the assignment: “Clearly they don’t see what I see… bitch be twice as big as u!!”

The officers also showed disdain for local protesters. In one of the group chats The Bee reviewed from January 2020, officers discussed a response to a planned demonstration.

“There’s supposed to be a protest at the courthouse from 1700 to 1900 for the ‘war in Iran’ … confirm u all have ur riot gear?? Gas mask, helmet, and dude handle,” Reyna-Sanchez wrote.

“I’ll beat those f------ hippies down,” Officer Meftah wrote to the group.

“Why don’t I have a side handle??” Reyna-Sanchez wrote, referring to a police baton.

In another conversation, they discussed a woman who was known to shoplift and who also had a history of mental illness. She was walking in a section of town.

“Get pics of her rack!!” Reyna-Sanchez wrote.

“Saggy ol udders,” Meftah replied.

“Have her stand on her head!!” Reyna-Sanchez said.

“I’d still look, obviously,” Meftah replied.

Jokes about people with mental illness

A Humboldt County grand jury issued a damaging report in 2019 that was critical of the department’s enforcement against people experiencing homelessness, nearly half of whom had been homeless for more than three years and 70% of whom had a history of drug or alcohol abuse.

“This does not paint a portrait of a population that would respond well to citations, arrests, and constantly being moved from place to place,” jurors wrote. “From our interviews with the homeless and people who work with the homeless, law enforcement efforts only create more exhaustion, mental anguish, and the need for drugs to mask those states.”

The city denied that its officers could do anything differently. Chief Watson said in an official response to jurors that “together we must find innovative and humane approaches leading to real, lasting solutions.”

Six months after that report was published, his officers continued their series of cruel jokes, many of them involving people with mental illness.

Last spring, Reyna-Sanchez made jokes about homeless people having sex in public spaces. “Oh boy!! Trog sex!!!”

“Hey sex is sex, you put that s--- on front of me ima watch,” Officer Meftah responded. “And i did, for like 10 minutes…”

On July 4, officers were dispatched to a call involving a woman. “She sounds hot!!! Reyna-Sanchez wrote. “In this cold chill, I bet she got some hard nipples!!!”

Meftah identified the woman, who police knew to have a mental illness.

“Just like Campbell soup… mmmm, mmmm, good!!!” Reyna-Sanchez wrote.

“If she’s going to insist I going topless, she needs to get her some 44DDs!!! And not the 38 longs she has!!! They look like beaver tails!!”

Last summer, on the heels of marches for police reform, Reyna-Sanchez was unsympathetic when officers shot and killed a man in a Eureka backyard. Officers and mental health specialists had spent more than three hours trying to negotiate with a suicidal veteran who suffered from PTSD

Negotiations broke down. The man pointed the gun at the police, and four officers fired.

Reyna-Sanchez, who was not working at the time of the shooting, sent a note to his squad that said the suspect “is at st joes with several extra holes in him!!”

Investigators said the shooting was justified.

Messages harm good police work, experts say

The messages were troubling but not surprising, said Philip Stinson, a professor at Bowling Green State University who studies police use of force and law enforcement culture.

Banter like that captured in the Eureka text messages shows the rare, unvarnished reality of how some officers view their work, said Stinson, who used to work for a police department himself.

“This is the police subculture of that agency unmasked,” Stinson said. “This is the officers in their natural habitat, talking amongst themselves. It’s an us-versus-them mentality. It’s a sexualized environment where policing is violent. It’s ugly.”

The messages also show an environment resistant to change in the city, which for years has also struggled with a swell of drug abuse, homelessness and overwhelmed social services.

One officer in the Eureka texts appeared to ridicule efforts to ban chokeholds and other deadly restraints against suspects. In one text exchange, an officer shared a YouTube video about “control techniques” being barred in New York City. “(Gov. Gavin) Newsom is already j---- off with excitement hoping he can get it here I’m sure,” another officer wrote.

“At the end of the day, whether somebody was joking or not joking, or intended to to be offensive or not, we have to be responsible and accountable for our words and our actions,” Watson said. “And we have to be careful that everything that we do on and off duty reflects in a positive light, that reinforces trust with our community.”

Robinson, the former chief in Phoenix, said comments like those in the text messages are detrimental to the good work the vast majority of law enforcement officers are trying to do — especially given the recent reckoning facing law enforcement.

He said, based on the text messages, they need a cultural change.

“It’s not going to stop,” Robinson said, “until people realize for sure that they are going to be disciplined for it, if not lose their jobs.”