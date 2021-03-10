Mudslide engulfs cars prompting evacuation in Orange County — and more rain is coming

A mudslide in parts of Orange County, California, prompted a mandatory evacuation order Wednesday. It engulfed cars, but no injuries or damage have been reported. Screengrab from ABC7

A California county where wildfires spread through thousands of acres is getting rain, and it’s causing intense mudslides.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office issued a mandatory evacuation order Wednesday morning after mudslides swept through Silverado Canyon. Modjeska and Williams Canyon are also under mandatory evacuation orders.

#Mudflows along Silverado Canyon Road caused by #rain along Silverado Canyon Road. Sections of road currently impassable. Crews & and equipment mobilizing to reopen the road, expected to take hours. Assessing for any damage pic.twitter.com/nOqrxvPL9g — OC Public Works (@OCpublicworks) March 10, 2021

The mudslide pushed and engulfed cars in the area, ABC 7 reported. Two Teslas and a Mercedes Benz AMG GT were caught in the mud, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Some roads were also unusable and could be shut down for hours, according to the Orange County Public Works department.

No injuries have been reported, and there has been no other damage, according to ABC 7. There are homes at the base of the hillside in the canyon, NBC Los Angeles reported.

JUST IN: Mudslide in the area of Grundy Way and Anderson Way in Silverado Canyon east of Irvine. No reported injuries at this time, but several vehicles stuck. Silverado Canyon was the site of the 14,000-acre Silverado Fire which burned in October and November of last year. pic.twitter.com/Iyp9UzczOB — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) March 10, 2021

Half an inch of rain fell in the area overnight and into the morning, according to The Weather Channel. More rain is expected Thursday, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Orange County was scorched by the Bond wildfire in December, burning thousands of acres, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Wildfires can make an area more vulnerable to landslides when rain comes through, geologists said in new research. In California, post-wildfire landslides are becoming more frequent, according to geologists.

“The reason you can expect one just about every year is because it doesn’t take very much rain to cause one,” Jason Kean, a hydrologist at the U.S. Geological Survey, said in a news release. “The rainstorms that can trigger debris flows — they’re kind of garden-variety storms.”