California See the dazzling ‘rainbows dancing at lower Yosemite Falls’ March 11, 2021 12:53 PM

Visitors to Lower Yosemite Falls in Yosemite National Park were saw dazzling rainbows March 7, 2021 as morning sunlight refracted through the mist. Phil Mosby of NatureMixer.com called it: “Morning rainbows dancing at lower Yosemite Falls.”