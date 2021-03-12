Knott’s Berry Farm to reopen for its 100th anniversary season. Here’s what to know

Alan Scooter Zackheim, top center, winner of the Beauty and the Geek reality show rides the Jaguar roller coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm Sunday, March. 4, 2007 in Santa Ana. (AP Photo/Lisa Rose) ASSOCIATED PRESS

Knott’s Berry Farm and its festivals will welcome guests this spring.

California officials recently eased COVID-19 restrictions for theme parks, saying parks could reopen starting April 1 with reduced capacity, mandatory masks and other public health precautions, according to The Sacramento Bee.

Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park in Southern California is planning to reopen in May, the park said Friday.

“As we look forward to reopening our gates, we still have some work to do,” the park said in a statement. “From hiring and training new associates, to working with government officials on finalizing guidelines, we will work hard to ensure that we can reopen our park safely for all to enjoy.”

The park plans to have its Taste of Boysenberry Festival May 2. This summer, Knott’s will also celebrate its 100th anniversary.

“We especially look forward to creating new treasured memories as we once again open our gates and welcome our family back to the farm,” the park said.

The park originally closed on March 14, 2020, help slow the spread of COVID-19. Park officials originally planned to reopen at the end of the month.

Other theme parks in California have made reopening plans as well. Disneyland announced Tuesday that it plans to reopen by late April.