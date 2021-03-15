SLO County sheriff searches home tied to suspect in Kristin Smart’s disappearance

Cal Poly student Kristin Smart was 19 when she went missing after an off-campus party on Memorial Day weekend in 1996.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on Monday at the Arroyo Grande home of the father of Paul Flores, the sole person of interest in the disappearance of missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

Ruben Flores is the father of Paul Flores, who “remains the prime suspect” in Smart’s disappearance in 1996, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

“The Sheriff’s Office has been authorized to utilize cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar during the course of the search,” the agency said in the release. “This process could potentially take one to two days to complete.”

“Traffic in the area may be impacted with vehicle access for non-residents restricted,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the agency, the search warrant has been sealed, meaning that the Sheriff’s Office is “precluded by law from disclosing any further details regarding it.”

Smart’s family issued a statement through their spokesman Monday morning.

“We are encouraged by the news of today’s search of Ruben Flores’ property,” the family wrote, according to their public relations representative, John Segale. “We appreciate the vigilance and professionalism of Sheriff Ian Parkinson and his department and our family looks forward to learning more in the hours and days ahead.”

At the scene Monday morning, three people who appeared to be residents of the home were seen standing outside as deputies walked in and out of the property with K-9s.

More than a dozen sheriff’s deputies were at the house, but local reporters did not see any FBI agents present, unlike past recent searches related to the case.

A large number of those officers were searching in the rear of the property, out of sight from the street where reporters had gathered.

A tow truck also towed away a red, older model Volkswagen Rabbit from the driveway of the home.

Officials have said the search could take days, and two portable toilets were dropped off on the sidewalk in the cul-de-sac.

The search of Ruben Flores’s home takes place about a month after his son was arrested in Los Angeles.

Paul Flores, a San Pedro resident, was arrested Feb. 11 in the harbor area of Los Angeles on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“The arrest originated as a result of information obtained during our search warrants last year at the home of Paul Flores as part of the Kristin Smart investigation,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said in a statement then.

Flores was released from the county jail shortly thereafter and a court date has been scheduled for June in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In February 2020, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI served search warrants at several residences in two states related to Flores. Officials have not released details on what, if anything, of substance was found.

Flores, now 43, was the last person seen with Smart on an early morning in 1996 as he reportedly walked Smart back to her dorm room following a house party.

Flores has refused to cooperate with authorities since an initial interview with investigators at the time of Smart’s disappearance.

He did not reveal details in a 1996 appearance before a San Luis Obispo grand jury, nor a 1997 deposition in which he repeatedly cited his right against self-incrimination, according to Tribune archives.

“There are no other suspects,” then-Sheriff Ed Williams said in 1997.

Public interest in the long-standing case has been reignited in large part due to the popularity of “Your Own Backyard,” a true crime podcast by Nipomo resident Chris Lambert.