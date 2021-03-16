Investigators search under deck at home tied to suspect in Kristin Smart disappearance

Investigators with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office use ground-penetrating radar equipment in their search under a deck of the Arroyo Grande home of Ruben Flores on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Flores is the father of Paul Flores, now considered the prime suspect in missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart’s disappearance. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office continued its search Tuesday of an Arroyo Grande home linked to Paul Flores, who has been named the prime suspect in the disappearance of missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart.

Investigators appeared to be focusing on the area under a deck.

The property in the 700 block of White Court is the home of Ruben Flores, whose son, Paul Flores, who was the last person to see Smart alive prior to her disappearance in 1996.

The Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at approximately 7:15 a.m. Monday, the agency said, noting that the search could take multiple days to complete.

Investigators left the property overnight, leaving a small number of deputies behind to keep the scene secure.

By 8 a.m. Tuesday, roughly two dozen deputies and people in civilian clothes were back at the property, including a person who appeared to be a contractor operating a handheld radar device.

An unidentified radar operator examines earth below the Arroyo Grande home of Ruben Flores, father of Paul Flores, “prime suspect” in the 1996 disappearance of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart, on March 16, 2021. Courtesy of San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

A photographer at the scene estimated roughly a half-dozen Sheriff’s Office officials and unidentified people in civilian clothing were spread around the exterior perimeter of the property, with more than a dozen personnel inside the property. Access to the home was blocked off with caution tape.

Cadaver dogs were also seen Tuesday being brought on and off the property, which is located next to a vacant lot in a quiet rural neighborhood.

At one point, a deputy was seen pulling a few items, including a broom, from a forensics van in the driveway.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office searches the Arroyo Grande home of Ruben Flores for the second day on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Flores is the father of Paul Flores, now considered the prime suspect in missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart’s disappearance. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Search of Arroyo Grande home tied to Paul Flores begins

On Monday morning, three people who appeared to be residents of Ruben Flores’s home were seen standing outside as deputies walked in and out of the property with K-9s.

More than a dozen Sheriff’s Office deputies were at the house, with a large number of those officers searching in the rear of the property.

Also on Monday, a tow truck hauled away a red, older model Volkswagen Cabriolet from the driveway of the home.

The car was covered in a thick layer of dust and had a Cal Poly decal on the rear window. According to the state Department of Motor Vehicles, the car is registered to both Ruben and Susan Flores, and was last recorded as planned non-operational in October 2010.

“The Sheriff’s Office has been authorized to utilize cadaver dogs and ground-penetrating radar during the course of the search,” the agency said Monday in a news release. “This process could potentially take one to two days to complete. Traffic in the area may be impacted with vehicle access for non-residents restricted.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant has been sealed. “As a result, we are precluded by law from disclosing any further details regarding it,” the agency said in the release.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson, who was at the property Tuesday morning, said the agency would be releasing an updated statement in the morning.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson, at center in dark glasses, talks to investigators on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, as investigators search the Arroyo Grande home of Ruben Flores, the father of Paul Flores, now considered the prime suspect in missing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart’s disappearance. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Search follows arrest of suspect in Kristin Smart’s disappearance

The search of Ruben Flores’s home takes place about a month after his son was arrested in Los Angeles.

Paul Flores, a San Pedro resident, was arrested Feb. 11 in the harbor area of Los Angeles on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“The arrest originated as a result of information obtained during our search warrants last year at the home of Paul Flores as part of the Kristin Smart investigation,” Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla said in a statement then.

Flores, 43, was released from Los Angeles County Jail shortly thereafter and a court date has been scheduled for June in Los Angeles Superior Court.