An organization of California amusement parks has plans to “mitigate” screams on roller coasters and other attractions to curb the spread of COVID-19. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Will screaming still be allowed on roller coasters when amusement parks reopen?

The California Attractions and Parks Association, which represents Disneyland Resort, Knott’s Berry Farm and other top amusement parks in the state, says screaming, shouting and hollering will need to be “mitigated” on roller coasters and other rides when parks reopen in April.

But it stops short of an absolute ban like one implemented at a park in Japan in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The park urged visitors to instead “scream inside your heart,” BBC News reported.

Theme parks in California can reopen as soon as April 1 if their counties remain in the red tier risk status for COVID-19, The Orange County Register reported.

State guidelines require businesses to limit activities that can spread the coronavirus, including screaming, shouting and singing, says a California Attractions and Parks Association report.

The Sacramento-based organization represents Disneyland Resort, Universal Studios, Knott’s Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain, SeaWorld San Diego, Legoland California, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom and California’s Great America, The Orange County Register reported.

The reopening report suggests parks “mitigate” the potential spread of coronavirus on rides by requiring face masks and changing seat arrangements.

It also notes that riders already sit facing the same direction on most roller coasters.

The guide also suggests other safety procedures, such as reducing outdoor seating to keep guests spread out while eating and setting limits on capacity.

More than 120 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide with more than 2.6 million deaths as of March 17, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has more than 29 million confirmed cases with more than 536,000 deaths.