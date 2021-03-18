Fact Check: Will Biden’s COVID stimulus provide health care to undocumented immigrants?

No Republicans voted for the $1.9 trillion bill COVID-19 stimulus bill signed last week by President Joe, while all but one Democrat voted for it.

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, has sought to point out — in floor speeches, on social media and in Fox News interviews — some of the problems he said made the law more of a Democratic “slush fund” than responsible government spending.

Here’s one of the issues he raised, and our analysis:

Claim: “They added $15 billion for taxpayer-funded health care subsidies that illegal immigrants are eligible for.”

Rating: Mostly false

Context: The stimulus law provided subsidies so those receiving health care through COBRA — a program that allows laid off employees to keep the health care plan they had under their employer — wouldn’t have to pay anything for premiums through Sept. 30. COBRA premiums, since they aren’t subsidized by an employer, are typically very expensive for individuals, costing thousands if not tens of thousands of dollars per year.

Michele Exner, communications director for McCarthy, pointed to those subsidies when asked about McCarthy’s statement. However, whether undocumented immigrants receive health care under COBRA is a subject of debate.

Legally, undocumented immigrants should not be eligible for COBRA benefits. But that doesn’t mean no undocumented immigrants have received benefits from COBRA.

They would have had to be working illegally in the United States in order to even have the chance to qualify for COBRA. Additionally, most employers can include a requirement in their health plans that says undocumented employees don’t qualify. Finally, if an employee lies about their documented status, they can be disqualified from receiving COBRA based on “gross misconduct.”

Republicans offered amendments to the bill in committee hearings that would have ensured the subsidies did not apply to undocumented immigrants. Democrats rejected those amendments.