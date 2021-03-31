First Lady Jill Biden arrives in Valley, set to visit farm workers and leaders

Kathleen Hernandez from LA County stands talking to media hoping to share her message with Dr. Jill Biden outside Forty Acres Wednesday morning, March 31, 2021 near Delano, CA. ezamora@fresnobee.com

First Lady Jill Biden touched down Wednesday afternoon at Meadows Field Airport in Bakersfield, and is scheduled to visit The Forty Acres in Delano and visit with farm workers.

The Forty Acres site is deemed a national landmark and was the original home of the farmworkers movement that birthed the United Farm Workers of America, or UFW.

Leaders in the San Joaquin Valley have said they hoped the visit is a sign that immigration reform is front and center for the Biden Administration.

President Joe Biden on his first day in office sent Congress an extensive immigration proposal. Known as the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, the plan would provide a pathway to citizenship to the 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States. About 2 million of them live in California.

The Forty Acres was also where Cesar Chavez stayed during two of his fasts while fighting for farmworkers rights.

United Farm Workers President Teresa Romero said it is heartening to see the Biden administration make plans visit the historical site.

“Just as farm worker issues have evolved through the years — and our movement with them — it is powerful to see historic sites such as Forty Acres evolving with new purposes,” she said in a statement. “Most urgent for them now is immigration justice and the path forward with the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.”

The pandemic has highlighted the plight of farmworkers, who were deemed essential and continued working despite the threat of the virus.

Biden’s visit to The Forty Acres is a fitting tribute to the Cesar Chavez, according to Paul Chavez, the president of the Cesar Chavez Foundation and son of the civil rights leader.

“For us, The Forty Acres is sacred ground,” he said.