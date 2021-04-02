Dad uses 4-year-old as human shield as he tries to evade arrest, California cops say

Corning police in California said Martin Diaz Jr. used his 4-year-old son as a shield when police came to arrest him on a child endangerment warrant. ARCHIVO DEL MIAMI HERALD

A father used his 4-year-old son as a shield while trying to evade arrest on a child endangerment warrant, California police said.

Corning police said when they were out on patrol on Thursday, they saw Martin Diaz Jr. washing his car in his driveway and learned that Diaz had child endangerment warrants out for his arrest.

When Diaz was told that he was under arrest, police said Diaz became “combative” and shoved a police officer, who tripped and injured his left knee. Diaz then ran into his residence, according to authorities.

Police said two more officers arrived and ordered Diaz to come out of the house, but he refused and threatened to kill police if they went inside.

When police forced their way into the home and used a Taser on Diaz, they said he used his 4-year-old son as a shield in front of his body to protect himself from police.

Authorities said they were able to safely remove the child from Diaz, who “struck one of the officers with a closed fist to the side of the officer’s face.” Diaz was arrested and booked into Tehama County Jail.

The officer who had an injured knee was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.