Universal Studios Hollywood is reopening soon. What to know and how to buy tickets

Universal Studios Hollywood is reopening on April 16 and tickets went on sale for California residents only on Thursday. TNS

Guests soon can visit Universal Studios Hollywood again, with the park announcing its reopening next week.

Tickets went on sale Thursday for California residents only, and the park reopens next Friday, according to a news release from NBC Universal. But those with annual and season passes will get a “sneak park preview” one day earlier, the release said.

Pass members will also get “a series of complimentary bonus days on select days from Thursday April 15 through Sunday May 16,” according to the park. Bonus day reservations became available Monday.

Regular use of passes will resume May 17, the park said.

“We are incredibly thrilled to finally be able to open Universal Studios Hollywood, return team members to work and welcome guests back to enjoy our amazing rides,” Karen Irwin, president & COO, Universal Studios Hollywood, said in the release. “It has been a very challenging year and we are overjoyed to have arrived at this moment.”

Californians can buy tickets on the park’s website.

Most rides will be in operation, but some will reopen later “as the theme park complies with government restrictions.”

“Universal Studios Hollywood continues to work in partnership with health and government officials to implement new health and safety procedures that include controlled capacity to enforce physical distancing and required face coverings,” the park said. “In accordance with government guidelines, only California residents may visit the theme park at this time.”

After being closed for more than a year, the park says, it’s ready to unveil the “all-new” The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! and Jurassic World - The Ride.

The park will have temperature checks for all guests upon arrival, the park said. A temperature of 100.4 degrees or more will prevent the visitor from entry.

Face coverings are required, and capacity and physical distancing limits are in place.