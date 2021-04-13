Kristin Smart’s family speaks out on arrest: ‘We have waited for this bittersweet day’

The Smart family, seen here in a photo from Kristin’s childhood, have been waiting almost 25 years for answers. “I just pray that before we die, we’ll know (what happened to Kristin),” her mother, Denise Smart, says in Chris Lambert’s “Your Own Backyard” podcast. Kristin is pictured in the front with brother Matt and sister Lindsey, held by father Stan.

For Kristin Smart’s family, Tuesday brought a long-awaited moment that had eluded, frustrated and pained them for nearly a quarter-century.

“For over 24 years, we have waited for this bittersweet day,” the family said in a statement Tuesday following the arrests of Paul and Ruben Flores for their roles in the alleged murder of the Cal Poly student who went missing in 1996.

“It is impossible to put into words what this day means for our family; we pray it is the first step to bringing our daughter home,” the family continued.

“The knowledge that a father and son, despite our desperate pleas for help, could have withheld this horrible secret for nearly 25 years, denying us the chance to lay our daughter to rest, is an unrelenting and unforgiving pain,” the family said.

The statement added: “While Kristin’s loving spirit will always live in our hearts, our life without her hugs, laughs and smiles is a heartache that never abates.”

Smart’s parents, Denise and Stan, live in Stockton, and along with other family members, have issued periodic public comments over the years. But of late, they have sought privacy.

“Given that this is an extremely emotional day, the Smart family will not be conducting any interviews and will not be meeting with any reporters today or in the foreseeable future,” said John Segale, a family representative, who sent the statement in an email to more than 60 media representatives.

Denise Smart, mother of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart. Courtesy photo

Smart family credits sheriff, podcaster

The family applauded Sheriff Ian Parkinson, who took office in 2011, for keeping his promise to make Smart’s disappearance one of his top priorities.

“We are here today because he has remained true to his word,” the family said. “We have kept the faith; never given up; and fully placed our trust and support with him and his team. The task he and his team accepted was unprecedented in volume and scope, yet they met every setback and challenge with resolve and an unequaled commitment to Kristin and our family.”

Parkinson said he spoke twice with the Smart family on Tuesday and has communicated with them over the years, he noted at the Tuesday press conference announcing the arrests.

Parkinson and the Smart family acknowledged the work of Detective Clint Cole, who joined the inquiry as a designated cold case investigator. The family said Cole brought “new oxygen to Team Kristin and kept our hopes alive. We would not be here today without his professionalism, perseverance, and dedication.”

Kristin Smart was last seen walking back to her dorm from an off-campus party on May 25, 1996. She was 19 and finishing her freshman year at Cal Poly. Paul and Ruben Flores have been arrest in connection with her disappearance. Courtesy photo

And Chris Lambert, who produced the “Your Own Backyard” podcast with more than 7 million downloads, also helped significantly, the family noted.

“Chris, along with four incredible angels (C, J, J, and J), balanced Kristin on their shoulders while lightening our burden and held our hearts and hopes with fierce resolve and commitment,” the family said. “There simply are ‘no words.’”

It’s unclear who the four mentioned by initial are.

The statement concluded: “We are pleased that Kristin’s case has now moved to the District Attorney’s office, where we know we will be in good hands, and look forward to the day when there will be ‘justice’ for Kristin.”

Here is the family’s statement in its entirety:

For over twenty-four years, we have waited for this bittersweet day. It is impossible to put into words what this day means for our family; we pray it is the first step to bringing our daughter home. While Kristin’s loving spirit will always live in our hearts, our life without her hugs, laughs and smiles is a heartache that never abates. The knowledge that a father and son, despite our desperate pleas for help, could have withheld this horrible secret for nearly 25 years, denying us the chance to lay our daughter to rest, is an unrelenting and unforgiving pain. We now put our faith in the justice system and move forward, comforted in the knowledge that Kristin has been held in the hearts of so many and that she has not been forgotten.

We honor Kristin today and those who worked with unparalleled tenacity and dedication to bring us to this day. Without Kristin in our life, there will never be justice, but we will pray for peace. Unfortunately, the indifference and lack of resolve we experienced early on set the course for many years.

However, when Sheriff Parkinson took office in 2011, he made a promise that Kristin’s disappearance would be one of his top priorities. We are here today because he has remained true to his word. We have kept the faith; never given up; and fully placed our trust and support with him and his team.

The task he and his team accepted was unprecedented in volume and scope, yet they met every setback and challenge with resolve and an unequaled commitment to Kristin and our family.

Our gratitude to Sheriff Parkinson and his department for their professionalism, compassion and perseverance is without measure. We are forever grateful for Detective Clint Cole, who joined ‘Team Kristin’ in 2017 and brought new oxygen to Team Kristin and kept our hopes alive. We would not be here today without his professionalism, perseverance and dedication. His heart and commitment are without equal.

We would be remiss if we did not acknowledge the exceptional skills, indefatigable work and unselfish dedication of Christopher Lambert, who produced the “Your Own Backyard” podcast. Chris, along with four incredible angels (C, J, J, and J), balanced Kristin on their shoulders while lightening our burden and held our hearts and hopes with fierce resolve and commitment. There simply are ‘no words’!

We also wish to extend our deepest gratitude for all those on the SLOSO team, including Commander Nate Paul, Detective Cole, and their incredible and dedicated support staff. To each law enforcement agency that assisted the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department with their extraordinary efforts, our gratitude is immeasurable. Each gave 110% to ensure that this day would come.

We are pleased that Kristin’s case has now moved to the District Attorney’s Office, where we know we will be in good hands, and look forward to the day when there will be ‘justice’ for Kristin.

To HEAL, we must REMEMBER not only Kristin but also every heart that carried Kristin and our family in theirs! Kristin’s story is ultimately one of unwavering commitment, resilience and immense gratitude.