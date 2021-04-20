Price-gouging at California grocery store included 400% markups, prosecutor says

This May 3, 2017, photo shows a display of fruit in a Whole Foods grocery in Upper Saint Clair, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Associated Press file

A California grocery store accused of price-gouging early in the COVID-19 pandemic has pleaded guilty in an agreement with prosecutors.

The store Apna Bazar in Pleasanton will donate $20,000 to a local food bank as part of the plea deal, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

The grocery raised prices on yellow onions, ginger, green beans, instant noodles, tea, chili peppers, pomegranates and red yams by 60% to 400% in April 2020, prosecutors said.

The price hikes came after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared an emergency over the pandemic, which restricts how much prices may be raised on essential products, such as food.

Photos posted to social media at the time showed Apna Bazar shelves with the old prices crossed out and new ones written in, The Mercury News reported. One customer said the grocery was charging “whatever they want.”

A produce item was marked up from 49 cents a pound to $1.99 a pound, SFGate reported. Another product’s price jumped from $2.99 to $7.

Owner Rajvinder Singh told investigators he had to raise prices because he had to find alternate suppliers, but never provided proof or got back to investigators, The Mercury News reported.

“Charges against Mr. Singh were dismissed,” according to the news release.