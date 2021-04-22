Three California MLB teams will have sections of fully vaccinated fans. What we know

People wait by the statue of baseball great Willie Mays for the gates at Oracle Park to open before the start of an opening day baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) AP

Three of the five California Major League Baseball teams are looking to be trend setters a year into the global COVID-19 pandemic. The San Francisco Giants, Los Angles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres will test fully vaccinated fan sections at certain upcoming games for fans vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Giants are inviting those who have been fully vaccinated to sit in the newest section during San Francisco’s homestand against the Miami Marlins starting Friday.

Staci Slaughter, the executive vice president of communications, referred to the seating as an “operational challenge” due to “buffer zones” that need to be between the vaccinated sections and the socially-distanced areas within Oracle Park, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“We’re going to test it,” Slaughter said to the Chronicle. “We want to have flexibility as much as possible to pivot if our fans would prefer to be in socially distanced pods. ... This will give fans more options for coming to a ballpark based on their comfort level.”

The Dodgers will be testing their vaccinated sections at Saturday’s game against the Padres. “If Saturday’s test run goes well, the Dodgers will consider adding sections for vaccinated fans at other games,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

While face masks will still be required in the vaccinated sections, social distancing will not.

The Padres are also offering vaccinated sections at Petco Park, which will also require proof of full vaccination along with photo ID. People who test negative for COVID are also allowed to sit in these non-social distancing sections provided they show proof of a negative result.

Fans were allowed back into baseball parks across the country this spring after the pandemic emptied stands and reduced the 2020 MLB season from its normal 162-games to 60 games. At the start of the 2021 season, a majority of parks permitted only 20 to 30% capacity, which allowed fans to practice safe social distancing, according to USA Today.